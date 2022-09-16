Jump to content

updated

Ukraine war – live: Mass graves found in Kharkiv as Zelensky warns of disaster worse than Chernobyl

Zelensky warns of a radiation disaster ‘worse than even Chernobyl’

Arpan Rai
Friday 16 September 2022 05:58
Izium left decimated as Ukraine retakes city from Russian forces

Mass graves of more than 400 unmarked burials have been found in the Izium city of Kharkiv by officials in Ukraine, just days after the country’s troops liberated the captured city from Russian soldiers, leading to their exit from the war-battered region.

“Mass graves are being discovered in Izium after liberation from the russcists. The current largest burial sights has 440 unmarked graves,” Ukrainian defence ministry said early today.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that the officials have initiated the necessary procedural actions and “more information - clear, verified - should be available tomorrow".

The wartime president also warned of a radiation disaster “worse than even Chernobyl” and said that the world remained on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe as long as the Russian soldiers remained stationed at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he understood his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s concerns about the crisis brewing in Europe, in a first indication of friction with Beijing over the war in Ukraine.

Mass grave containing 440 bodies found in Kharkiv’s city - officials

Officials in Ukraine found a mass grave containing 440 bodies in the northeastern town of Izium that was recaptured from Russian soldiers, Ukrainian defence ministry said early today.

“Mass graves are being discovered in Izium after liberation from the russcists. The current largest burial sights has 440 unmarked graves,” the ministry said in a tweet, sharing the photos from site where marked graves are seen.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that the “necessary procedural actions have already begun there.”

“More information - clear, verified - should be available tomorrow," he said, the ministry added.

Thousands of Russian troops were ousted from Izium last weekend after occupying the city and using it as a logistics hub in the Kharkiv region. They left behind large amounts of ammunition and equipment.

Arpan Rai16 September 2022 05:58


Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war for Friday, 16 September.

Arpan Rai16 September 2022 04:42

