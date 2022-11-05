Jump to content

Helen Skelton explains why she had ‘face like thunder’ when Strictly partner hinted at marriage breakdown

’We need to talk about what he’s allowed to say publicly,’ contestant said

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 05 November 2022 14:01
(BBC)

Helen Skelton has explained why she had a “face like thunder” when her Strictly Come Dancing partner addressed her marriage breakdown on air.

The Countryfile presenter and professional dancer Gorka Marquez were being interviewed by Claudia Winkleman when Marquez hinted at the “rough time” Skelton has had in recent months.

In April, Skelton revealed that her ex Richie Myler had “left the family home” just four months after they welcomed their third child.

“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.

In a recent episode of the BBC competition, which aired on 15 October, Marquez said: “I know you’ve been having a difficult time and I know you may feel like you’re not beautiful or good enough or anything. But if you don’t believe in yourself, I believe in you. Everybody here believes in you.”

He continued: “It’s only you who is going to be the one who can make the change and the one who needs to believe in you, because you are an amazing woman, very inspirational. An amazing mum and incredible dancer, so believe in you, please.”

Viewers could not help but notice, though, that Skelton looked uncomfortable and did not seem happy with Marquez’ improvised speech.

Suggesting this was true, Skelton told The Sun in a new interview: “Let’s leave that in the past, shall we?” adding: “What I love about Gorka is that he has my very best interests at heart, and we are genuinely very good friends. But sometimes, maybe, we need to talk about what he’s allowed to say publicly.”

Helen Skelton looked uncomfortable with Gorka Marquez’s speech on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

(BBC)

Skelton continued: “I was like, ‘Oh God, where is he going with this?’ That’s why I jumped on the table, to shut him up.”

Strictly airs on Saturdays at 7pm on BBC One, witht he results show following the next evening at 7.20pm.

