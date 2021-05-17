Henry Cavill hits out at fans amid nasty ‘gossip’ about his private life

Henry Cavill has hit out at fans who have been trolling him over his private life.

The Superman actor was responding to what he described as “social animosity” one month after the announcement of his relationship with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

Writing on Instagram on Saturday (15 May), Cavill wrote: “I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It’s becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed.

“There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships.”

The British actor suggested that the sheer amount of comments he’d noticed had prompted him to post the message, directly telling those responsible: “To you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop.”

He continued: “I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren’t true.”

Cavill asked his fans to “move forward with positivity”, stating: “I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me.

Henry Cavill hits out at fans who have been sending him nasty comments (Instagram)

“If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”

The actor, who recently starred in Enola Holmes and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, will soon appear in the second season of hit Netflix series The Witcher.