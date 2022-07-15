Henry Winkler recalls ‘slinking’ away after an embarrassing encounter with Mick Jagger
Winkler apologised to the musician and complimented his outfit
Henry Winkler has recalled the time he was starstruck meeting Mick Jagger.
The Better Call Saul opened up about meeting the Rolling Stones frontman during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
“I was in a restaurant and I walked up to Mick Jagger and I said, ‘Hello, I’m Henry Winkley and I have all of your albums,’” said the actor.
According to Winkler, Jagger barely looked up to look at him and simply replied: “Henry,” before proceeding with his dinner.
“I slunk out of the restaurant,” recalled the 76-year-old.
As he left, he apologised to Jagger for interrupting his meal, saying: “I am so sorry. I didn’t mean to disturb you. Enjoy the sushi. It was such a pleasure. I love your outfit.”
Winkler appeared on the talk show on Wednesday (13 July), the day after he received an Emmy nomination for his role in the HBO hit series Barry.
In 2018, Winkler – who is also known for his role on Arrested Development – won an Emmy for playing the same character.
