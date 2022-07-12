Emmys 2022: Stranger Things and Squid Game among nominees for best drama series

The nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday (12 July).

Succession was the most nominated series, with 25 nods, closely followed by Ted Lasso with 20.

While the awards were dominated by cable a few years ago, streaming platforms are gaining more recognition for shows - Netflix’s Squid Game and The White Lotus have received nominations.

Shows such as The Boys and The Handmaid’s Tale were ruled out as shows must have premiered between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022.

The award ceremony will take place on 12 September.

