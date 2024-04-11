For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new series of superhero drama Heroes is rumoured to be in the works, with creator Tim Kring returning to create Heroes: Eclipsed.

The original show aired from 2006 to 2010 and starred Milo Ventimiglia as Peter Petrelli, alongside Hayden Panettiere as Claire Bennet.

The series featured people with superhuman abilities and followed them as they worked together to prevent catastrophic futures.

Initially, Kring planned the series to have an ever-shifting cast, but this changed when he saw how popular the original line-up was with audiences, he chose to bring them back for a second season.

On Wednesday (10 April), Deadline reported that the series would take on a new life in a spin-off series titled Heroes: Eclipsed, set after the events of the original series.

Although the cast has yet to be confirmed, it is expected that some familiar villains will make an appearance alongside a new group of heroes on a quest to save the world.

The reboot comes following the 2015 limited series Heroes Reborn, also created by Kring, which introduced a new group of evos (characters with special powers), as they discover their unique abilities.

Hayden Panettiere in ‘Heroes’ ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Original cast members who appeared in the limited run were Jack Coleman as Noah Bennet, alongside Sendhil Ramamurthy as Dr Mohinder Suresh, Masi Oka as Hiro Nakamura and Greg Grunberg as Matt Parkman.

Heroes originally received critical acclaim, with the first season running for 23 episodes and averaging 14.3 million viewers in the United States, receiving the highest rating for an NBC drama premiere in five years.

The show also picked up several accolades during its run, including Emmy Awards, British Academy Television Awards, and Golden Globes.

The cast of the original series of Heroes, which won favorite new TV drama at the 2007 People's Choice Awards ( Reuters )

An online extension of the series, Heroes Evolutions, further explored the Heroes universe and gave insight into the show’s mythology.

According to Deadline, the reboot of the much-loved drama has been pitched to NBC along with streamers, and is reportedly planned to be an ongoing series.

Kring is executive producing Heroes: Eclipsed with his manager, Mosaic’s Jordan Cerf. Universal Television, part of Universal Studio Group.

The original Heroes series can be streamed on Prime Video.