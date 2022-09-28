Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

ITV boss responds to Dominos Pizza’s tweet about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield queueing scandal

‘Apologies to anyone waiting on their pizza, we’ve just received an order from Holly and Phil,’ the food delivery chain had joked

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 28 September 2022 10:18
Comments
<p>Phillip Schofield, a Dominos pizza, and Holly Willoughby</p>

Phillip Schofield, a Dominos pizza, and Holly Willoughby

(Getty)

The CEO of ITV has addressed a tweet from Domino’s Pizza that mocked the “Queuegate” scandal surrounding This Morning.

Earlier this month, presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drew the ire of many viewers after using media access to avoid queueing to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

This Morning viewers complained that the pair had “skipped” the queue to see the queen’s coffin. Ordinarily, people had to wait for up to 14 hours to get in. However, ITV denied the suggestion that they had “jumped” the queue.

When fury at the pair was mounting, several brands responded to the scandal, including pizza delivery chain Dominos.

“Apologies to anyone waiting on their pizza, we’ve just received an order from Holly and Phil #ThisMorning,” joked the official Domino’s Twitter account.

Recommended

Now, ITV’s CEO Dame Carolyn McCall reportedly addressed the tweet, and the scandal itself, during a speech at the Royal Television Society convention in London.

Journalist Anita Singh tweeted: “ITV boss Carolyn McCall just revealed that ITV called Domino’s to complain that this tweet wasn’t funny, which just makes it more funny #RTSconvention.”

McCall assured fans of This Morning that Willoughby and Schofield will not be reprimanded for their coverage of the Queen’s lying-in-state – despite a petition calling for their “axe” having gained more than 75,000 signatures.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in