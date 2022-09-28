Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The CEO of ITV has addressed a tweet from Domino’s Pizza that mocked the “Queuegate” scandal surrounding This Morning.

Earlier this month, presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drew the ire of many viewers after using media access to avoid queueing to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

This Morning viewers complained that the pair had “skipped” the queue to see the queen’s coffin. Ordinarily, people had to wait for up to 14 hours to get in. However, ITV denied the suggestion that they had “jumped” the queue.

When fury at the pair was mounting, several brands responded to the scandal, including pizza delivery chain Dominos.

“Apologies to anyone waiting on their pizza, we’ve just received an order from Holly and Phil #ThisMorning,” joked the official Domino’s Twitter account.

Now, ITV’s CEO Dame Carolyn McCall reportedly addressed the tweet, and the scandal itself, during a speech at the Royal Television Society convention in London.

Journalist Anita Singh tweeted: “ITV boss Carolyn McCall just revealed that ITV called Domino’s to complain that this tweet wasn’t funny, which just makes it more funny #RTSconvention.”

McCall assured fans of This Morning that Willoughby and Schofield will not be reprimanded for their coverage of the Queen’s lying-in-state – despite a petition calling for their “axe” having gained more than 75,000 signatures.