Holly Willoughby has chimed in on the Eurovision excitement amid rumours of a feud with her ITV co-star Phillip Schofield.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the co-hosts of This Morning have had a “falling out” so severe that they “barely speak” off camera.

Schofield rebuffed the rumours on Thursday (11 May), calling Willoughby his “rock” and assuring fans they remain “the best of friends”.

While Willoughby is yet to remark on the reports herself (The Independent has contacted a representative for comment), the TV presenter was vocal on social media about another current topic of interest: Eurovision.

The contest held its grand final on Saturday (13 May) in Liverpool, with Sweden’s Loreen crowned the winner after 26 countries competed for a shot at Eurovison glory.

It was a memorable occasion – watched by a record number of viewers on BBC One – not least because of an unexpected appearance from Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales made a brief cameo at the beginning of the broadcast, appearing on screen during a performance by 2022’s Ukrainian victors Kalush Orchestra.

In the brief clip, which was recorded earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, she was seen playing the piano.

(Instagram)

The official Instagram for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared the video, prompting Willoughby to comment: “Well, this is incredible,” alongside a heart emoji.

The royal’s appearance was far from the only notable moment of the evening. You can find all the talking points from Eurovision 2023 here and all the current updates at our liveblog here.

Disputing the rumours of a rift, on Thursday (11 May), Schofield said that “the last few weeks haven’t been easy” but that “Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her”.

(Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

This is not the first time that the pair’s relationship is said to have been strained.

You can find a full timeline of Schofield and Willoughby’s working relationship as well as their alleged ups and downs here.

The first claims of a rift between Schofield and Willoughby emerged in December 2019, following reports that Schofield was allegedly jealous about his co-star’s stint on the ITV reality show I’m a Celebrity.

In 2021, Willoughby shut down rumours that she and Schofield have ever feuded during an appearance on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast.

“I was watching from afar when you’ve got every person in the press saying that you and Phillip are having a ‘tough time’ and, meanwhile, you’re great friends and there were no arguments,” she said.