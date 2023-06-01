Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This Morning viewers are questioning whether Holly Willoughby will return to the ITV series as planned.

Days after Phillip Schofield quit the series, it was announced Willoughby would take an extended half term break for two weeks.

Her fortnight is up on Monday (5 June) but, during her time away from the show, it emerged that her former co-host had lied about a “unwise but not illegal” affair with a colleague on the daytime show. Willoughby called Schofield’s revelation “hurtful”.

According to a source, Willoughby, who has faced accusations of knowing about Schofield’s action, “has made it clear she was one of the people Phil lied to and she has nothing to hide”. They say she “will return to This Morning as planned on Monday and carry on like the professional she is”.

The source told The Sun: “Holly has been affected by Phil’s actions and it has been very difficult. She is devoted to This Morning, however, and will continue to do the best job she can for them.”

On Saturday (28 May), Willoughby wrote on Instagram that it had “taken time to process yesterday’s news” following Schofield’s statement, adding: “When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Willoughby’s return comes as This Morning has been plagued by allegations of “toxicity” since Schofield’s exit, with Eamonn Holmes alleging there was a “total cover-up” over the Schofield affair.

The show’s former resident doctor, Dr Ranj Singh, also hit out at the show’s “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

ITV bosses are expected to appear before MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, where the issue of Schofield’s conduct could be raised.

The session is expected to focus on scrutiny of the forthcoming Media Bill, with SNP MP John Nicolson – a committee member – writing on Twitter: “The issues erupting around ITV have been a cause for concern. I look forward to getting some answers from ITV bosses.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield photographed in 2018 (Getty Images)

Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV’s chief executive, could be among those to face questioning next week from MPs, it’s been reported.

Additional reporting by Agencies