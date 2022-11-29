Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Saturday Night Live announces final hosts and musical guests of the year

Comedy sketch show has only three more episodes left of the 2022 year

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 29 November 2022 22:25
Comments
Awkwafina on being the first Asian American woman to host SNL in 18 years

With just three more episodes remaining of Saturday Night Live this year, the final hosts and musical guests who will be closing out the final shows have been announced.

Following its recent two-week holiday hiatus, the comedy sketch show returns this Saturday (3 December), with first-time host Keke Palmer kicking off its final month.

The 29-year-old actor recently starred in Jordan Peele’s latest sci-fi thriller Nope.

Palmer will be joined by SZA as the evening’s musical guest, whose appearance is in support of her forthcoming album, SOS.

SNLs penultimate 2022 episode, on 10 December, will welcome Martin Short and Steve Martin as co-hosts, both of whom are familiar faces on the show’s stage.

Recommended

Short was a cast member from 1984 to 1985, and Martin has hosted the series 15 times.

The two Only Murders in the Building stars will be joined by singer Brandi Carlile, who will perform songs off her newest album, In The Canyon Haze.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Austin Butler and Keke Palmer

(Getty Images)

Bringing the series to an end on 17 December will be first-time host Austin Butler, who recently portrayed Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s directed biopic, Elvis.

That evening will see rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform music from their latest album, Cool It Down.

Season 48 of the show, which debuted on 1 October, has welcomed Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion and Amy Schumer as hosts.

Recommended

This season’s musical guests have included Kendrick Lamar, Willow Smith, Steve Lacy, Harlow, Black Star and Megan Thee Stallion.

Saturday Night Live returns Saturday 3 December at 11.30pm ET on NBC.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in