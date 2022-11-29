Saturday Night Live announces final hosts and musical guests of the year
Comedy sketch show has only three more episodes left of the 2022 year
With just three more episodes remaining of Saturday Night Live this year, the final hosts and musical guests who will be closing out the final shows have been announced.
Following its recent two-week holiday hiatus, the comedy sketch show returns this Saturday (3 December), with first-time host Keke Palmer kicking off its final month.
The 29-year-old actor recently starred in Jordan Peele’s latest sci-fi thriller Nope.
Palmer will be joined by SZA as the evening’s musical guest, whose appearance is in support of her forthcoming album, SOS.
SNL’s penultimate 2022 episode, on 10 December, will welcome Martin Short and Steve Martin as co-hosts, both of whom are familiar faces on the show’s stage.
Short was a cast member from 1984 to 1985, and Martin has hosted the series 15 times.
The two Only Murders in the Building stars will be joined by singer Brandi Carlile, who will perform songs off her newest album, In The Canyon Haze.
Bringing the series to an end on 17 December will be first-time host Austin Butler, who recently portrayed Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s directed biopic, Elvis.
That evening will see rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform music from their latest album, Cool It Down.
Season 48 of the show, which debuted on 1 October, has welcomed Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion and Amy Schumer as hosts.
This season’s musical guests have included Kendrick Lamar, Willow Smith, Steve Lacy, Harlow, Black Star and Megan Thee Stallion.
Saturday Night Live returns Saturday 3 December at 11.30pm ET on NBC.
