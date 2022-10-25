Jump to content

‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character

The character’s fate was unknown after they were struck down by illness in episode eight

Tom Murray
Tuesday 25 October 2022 01:33
Comments
House of the Dragon episode 10 trailer

House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.

*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*

The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.

In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.

The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.

His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an attempted power grab, leaving Lucerys Velaryon in line.

However, following, two episodes of uncertainty, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) is seen by her husband Corlys’ sickbed – and he’s fully conscious.

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, AKA ‘The Sea Snake'

(HBO)

Corlys’ recovery is confirmed minutes later when the Lord of Driftmark enters Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) war room and pledges his allegiance to her – a major boost for the Blacks versus Alicent Hightower’s Greens.

Many fans expressed their shock at Corlys’ survival on social media while others claimed to have anticipated his return.

“So Vaemond was plotting. Corlys is alive. Crazy,” one fan speculated.

House of the dragon tweet

(Twitter)

“Holy hell after like 3 episodes we finally get confirmation that Corlys is alive????” begged another.

One viewer claimed: “Corlys !!!! I knew it his ass was alive !!”

Elsewhere in the season finale, viewers were left feeling “traumatised” by a scene that mirrored the show’s first episode.

