Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House of the Dragon clears up controversial Rhaenys plot point that agonised fans

Show’s writers clearly knew viewers would want an explanation

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 24 October 2022 03:00
Comments
House of the Dragon episode 10 trailer

House of the Dragon cleared up a controversial plot point in its latest episode.

The finale of the hit HBO series, which was broadcast on Sunday (23 October), addressed the previous episode’s closing scene, which led to frustration among viewers.

The scene in question saw Rhaenys (Eve Best) deciding to spare the lives of the usurping Hightowers before escaping from King’s Landing on dragonback.

Many felt the scene was unbelievable considering Rhaenys could have instantly ended the impending civil war – and it turns out this is a sentiment also shared by one of the show’s characters.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Recommended

In the finale, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) says of Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cook) to Rhaenys: “That Queen murdered my brother and stole his throne. You could have burned them all.”

Rhaenys, explaining her decision, replies: “A war fought like this, there is to be treachery, to be sure, but that war is not mine to begin. I only rushed this morning yo you out of loyalty to my husband and my house.”

The inclusion of the dialogue suggests that the show’s producers and writers knew that fans might find Rhaenys’s decision to be frustrating.

Rhaenys’s words echo those shared by Best, who said in the wake of episode nine’s broadcast: “It’s the moment when she shows herself to be the greatest possible ruler.”

Best said the moment was “the most merciful and most graceful act”, adding: “It’s because she’s so intelligent and in the end chooses to do the right thing, which is not to destroy. It’s a truly forgiving moment and sort of a loving moment, in a weird way.”

Recommended

Rhaenys (Eve Best) in ‘House of the Dragon’

(HBO)

Writer-producer Sara Hess concluded: “I think she just can’t do it. It’s not her war. The fight is between these two sides and she’s kind of not in it. She doesn’t feel like she’s the one to come in and do that. But you’re right. If she had just incinerated everybody, it’s game over, Rhaenyra wins and we’re done here. But the cost is huge.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in