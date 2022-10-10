Jump to content

House of the Dragon fans bid farewell to major character in emotional episode 8

*This story contains major spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ episode eight*

Peony Hirwani
Monday 10 October 2022 22:42
Comments

House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer

House of the Dragon fans have said goodbye to a major character.

Sunday (9 October) night’s instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off was predicted to be a showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

However, the deadly battle is yet to begin.

In episode seven, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of her family.

Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) – who revealed he had been left quietly happy by the move. He told her it was the first time he was left convinced of her belief in the importance of the Iron Throne.

*Major spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight below – you have been warned*

Episode eight ended with a grand reunion of the entire Targaryen family as the show bid farewell to one of the main characters, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

The king’s physical health has been deteriorating throughout the show, with his final moments showing Viserys in bed, pleading for “no more” pain. The screen then went black, presumedly signifying his death.

As the episode aired, many viewers have applauded Considine for his performance as Viserys in the series.

One person wrote: “LONG LIVE KING VISERYS TARGARYEN FIRST OF HIS NAME.”

“If Paddy Considine doesn’t get an Emmy or any award recognition, I’ll be p***ed. His performance as King Viserys Targaryen was extraordinarily powerful & moving,” one person wrote.

Another fan added: “What a frigging performance. I told you it was good. I’m just speechless. Give Paddy the Emmy already.”

You can read the biggest talking points from House of the Dragon episode eight here.

House of the Dragon continues in the UK on Sky Atlantic on Mondays at 2am, before repeating at 9pm later that day. It is also available to watch on NOW.

