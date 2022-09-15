House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock says she thought she’d be ‘fired constantly’ while filming
‘I didn’t fully understand how big of a scale something like that could be until I stepped on set and I was mortified,’ actor explained
House of the Dragon actor Milly Alcock spoke about the extreme nerves she had going into the massive HBO series.
Alcock plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, one of the central characters, in the Game of Thrones prequel alongside stars like Matt Smith and Paddy Considine.
The 22-year-old had few credits to her name before the role, dropping out of school to play misfit Meg in the Australian drama Upright.
“It was incredibly new and exciting and daunting, because I've only ever done Australian TV, so the budgets are immensely different; they're not in the same league,” Alcock told Nylon magazine in a new interview.
“I didn’t fully understand how big of a scale something like that could be until I stepped on set and I was mortified,” she continued.
“You quickly adapt and it all becomes quite normal. But the first two, three months I just thought I was going to get fired constantly. It was incredibly intimidating.”
Alcock is not the only young actor to feel overwhelmed by the scale of HBO’s multi-million-dollar production.
British actor Fabien Frankel, who plays Rhaenyra’s knight and protector Ser Criston Cole, recalled forgetting how to act in his first scene.
He told The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon: “The camera finally got around to me and I swear to God I literally forgot how to act. I couldn’t do it! I didn’t know what to do.”
You can read about the biggest talking points from the latest episode here.
House of the Dragon airs weekly on Sundays in the US, with the UK premiere arriving 2am the following morning on Sky. The episodes are then repeated at 9pm on Mondays, and will be available to stream on Sky and NOW after their initial airing.
