House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke says she was ‘very hungover’ on first day of filming after drinking with Alan Carr
‘I woke up the next day and I had a chip on my tooth,’ actor recalled
Olivia Cooke revealed she had a rough first day on the set of House of the Dragon, after a night of heavy drinking with Alan Carr.
The actor plays the older version of Alicent Hightower in the HBO prequel series to Game of Thrones. She will be introduced in the next episode of the series airing Sunday (25 September), as the events of the show jump forward 10 years.
In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the actor revealed her career on HotD did not begin in the way she would have liked.
“I was very hungover. Really bad, actually. Really bad,” she told the host of her first day filming.
Cooke explained that she began drinking with presenter and comedian Alan Carr after appearing on his Life’s a Beach podcast the night before.
“I never do that, but there’s this comedian in England who I love, Alan Carr, and he’s got a podcast,” she said. “He invited me to be on the podcast, and I was very excited.”
“And my call time the next day wasn’t until 11 so I brought a bottle of wine just as a gesture,” she added.
She said that after they’d finished recording, the pair carried on drinking and chatting.
“The podcast finished, and we’re just chatting, chatting, chatting. He’s telling me loads of gossip. More wine, more wine, more wine,” Cooke said.
The actor ended up getting so drunk that she doesn’t remember getting home; “I tipped my head down to put my hair in a pony, fell over,” she recalled.
Not only was she hungover, but the fall resulted in her chipping her tooth.
“I woke up the next day and I had a chip on my tooth. Very slight chip, but enough that the tongue magnifies it,” she said. “And you’re like, ‘What have I done?’ No one knew on set, until now.”
Despite the hangover, Cooke stipulated that her first day on set was “amazing”.
On Instagram, Carr reacted to the news, writing, “OMG!!! I’ve broken America”, alongside a clip of Cooke giving the anecdote.
“Doesn’t sound like me!!!,” he wrote sarcastically in the caption alongside wine emojis and laughing crying faces. “Love you @livkatecooke don’t forget Lifes A Beach.”
