‘Most hilarious scene’: House of the Dragon fans lose it over Viserys’ cutting comment to Alicent
King Viserys accidentally mistakes Queen Alicent for his last wife
House of the Dragon fans were left howling over a brutal line delivered by King Viserys I in Sunday’s (2 October) episode.
Warning – spoilers ahead for ‘House of the Dragon’, episode seven.
The seventh episode sees the entire main cast gathering at Driftmark for the funeral of Laena Velaryon.
As the ageing king leaves the gathering, he turns to Queen Alicent and says, “I’m going to bed, Aemma,” accidentally calling her by the name of his last wife, who died in childbirth in episode one.
Compounding the awkwardness, Ser Harrold, Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, says: “Shall I see after Queen Alicent, Your Grace?”
After a knowing pause, Viserys replies: “No, Ser Harrold.”
Fans on social media revelled in the scene as Olivia Cooke’s Alicent has gradually become a very unlikeable character.
“AEMMA??? LMAO deserved. Most hilarious scene,” one fan tweeted.
“Alicent being called Aemma by Viserys is such a slap in the face, I love it,” another tweeted.
“CALLED HER AEMMA IN FRONT OF EVERYONE BAHAHAHA,” wrote another.
Elsewhere in the episode, viewers complained that the lighting was too dark.
Find the biggest talking points from episode seven here.
House of the Dragon continues every Sunday in the US on HBO at 9pm. The episode is simulcast on Monday mornings in the UK on NOW, and is shown again at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies