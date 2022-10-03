Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

House of the Dragon fans were left howling over a brutal line delivered by King Viserys I in Sunday’s (2 October) episode.

Warning – spoilers ahead for ‘House of the Dragon’, episode seven.

The seventh episode sees the entire main cast gathering at Driftmark for the funeral of Laena Velaryon.

As the ageing king leaves the gathering, he turns to Queen Alicent and says, “I’m going to bed, Aemma,” accidentally calling her by the name of his last wife, who died in childbirth in episode one.

Compounding the awkwardness, Ser Harrold, Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, says: “Shall I see after Queen Alicent, Your Grace?”

After a knowing pause, Viserys replies: “No, Ser Harrold.”

Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine in ‘House of the Dragon’ (Ollie Upton / HBO)

Fans on social media revelled in the scene as Olivia Cooke’s Alicent has gradually become a very unlikeable character.

“AEMMA??? LMAO deserved. Most hilarious scene,” one fan tweeted.

(Twitter)

“Alicent being called Aemma by Viserys is such a slap in the face, I love it,” another tweeted.

“CALLED HER AEMMA IN FRONT OF EVERYONE BAHAHAHA,” wrote another.

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers complained that the lighting was too dark.

Find the biggest talking points from episode seven here.

House of the Dragon continues every Sunday in the US on HBO at 9pm. The episode is simulcast on Monday mornings in the UK on NOW, and is shown again at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.