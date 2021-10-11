A documentary about 11 members of the same family who were found dead in India’s capital city Delhi in 2018, has premiered on Netflix.

All family members except one were found dead in their home, blindfolded, gagged, and with their hands tied behind their backs.

At the time, police said some handwritten notes had been found in the house “which point towards observance of some definite spiritual/mystical practices by the whole family”.

“These notes have strong similarity with the manner in which the mouths, eyes, etc of the deceased were tied and taped,” authorities said.

The victims – a 77-year-old woman, her two sons and their wives, a daughter, and five grandchildren – lived in the house above a food shop the family-owned in the Burari district, in a northern part of Delhi.

Created by film directors Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra, the three-part true crime docuseries called House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths explores multiple theories surrounding the death of the deceased.

Fans are reacting after watching the series, calling it “an uncomfortable watch” with “brilliant storytelling”.

“House of Secrets does not simply document the mass ‘suicide’ (or whatever you call it), but it provides an insight into how malleable our beliefs system is; the system that gives meaning to life can also coerce you into literally anything,” one viewer wrote.

Another person added: “Almost finished binge-watching House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths on Netflix and I can’t endorse the content warning enough but also it is deeply fascinating and disturbing. That’s all.”

Tech journalist Abhishek Baxi wrote: “Mind has been numbed watching House of Secrets on Netflix. Insane sequence of events.”

He added: “I’m glad they touched upon the need for these conversations in our society, as is also a growing trend around talking about mental health issues. Keeping family secrets intact is the bane of our society.”

“House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is such a moving and thought-provoking documentary series about our society and people’s beliefs and so f****** scary at the same time too,” wrote another person.

“House of Secrets forces you to think about many aspects as a society- upbringing as a society, complex and hidden family secrets, mental health dialogues, most importantly understanding of faith, belief, and spirituality,” another individual wrote.

