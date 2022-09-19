Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

House of the Dragon: the significance of Alicent’s emerald green dress explained

It’s not just a gown. It’s a well-timed sartotial mic drop

Amanda Whiting
Monday 19 September 2022 20:33
Comments

‘House of the Dragon’ episode 6 trailer

On House of the Dragon, fashion is a form of soft power.

*Spoilers for House of the Dragon below*

In the most recent episode of the Game of Thrones spin-off, Queen Alicent (Emily Carey) arrives late to the wedding of her step-daughter and former friend Rhaenyra Targaryen.

And when she finally does show up – in the middle of King Viserys’s speech, no less! – she’s wearing a heavy silk dress in a striking shade of emerald.

Why is this significant? The series doesn’t rely on viewers to understand the complex relationships between the houses of the realm and the colours of the rainbow for themselves.

Instead, two male wedding guests chitchatting at the dinner table decode Alicent’s conspicuous sartotrial choice for us.

Recommended

“The beacon on the Hightower, do you know what colour it glows when Oldtown calls its banners to war?” one asks. You can bet the answer is green.

Alicent’s father, Ser Otto Hightower, was recently dismissed from King’s Landing based on the king’s suspicion that he’d been attempting to undermine Rhaenyra as his heir in favour of his own grandchild. Which, of course, Ser Otto was doing before being sent home to Oldtown.

But Alicent isn’t simply defending her father’s honour by adopting his colour here. She is signalling to Rhaenyra, dressed in white for her wedding day, that she’s going to start playing the game of thrones on behalf of her own child, the king’s firstborn son.

In some ways, the moment reads like a graduation to adulthood for Alicent, who has up until now been controlled and protected by her own father. In his absence, she has two choices. She can either remain in a position of subservience to her king and husband, or she can fight for her son to inherit the Iron Throne.

Recommended

And she’s counting on the fact that all those in attendance at the wedding will be able to interpet her gown before the cake is cut. It’s a call to arms for fans of her father, as well as those who simply don’t want to see a woman wear the crown.

Her dress, then, isn’t just a dress. It’s a well-timed sartotial mic drop.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in