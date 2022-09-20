Jump to content

House of the Dragon viewers compare ‘terrific’ latest episode to the Red Wedding

Some viewers have nicknamed the episode ‘The Green Wedding’

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 20 September 2022 06:24
Comments
House Of The Dragon episode 5 trailer

House of the Dragon fans have compared the shocking and bloody events of the most recent episode to the notorious Red Wedding episode in Game of Thrones.

The fifth episode of the HBO prequel series aired on Sunday (18 September), surprising many viewers with its dramatic conclusion.

The instalment is the last to star Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Rhaenyra and Alicent. In the next episode, their roles will be taken over by Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke who will play older versions of the characters after a time jump.

Spoilers for House of the Dragon episode five below…

Episode five culminated in the wedding of Rhaenyra to Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate).

At the festivities, Laenor’s lover, Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod), discovers that Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) is Rhaenyra’s love interest, and suggests that they both keep things quiet for their own good.

However, the suggestion causes a fight between the two, which results in Cole descending into a rage and beating Lonmouth to a pulp with his bare hands.

Viewers are left with a haunting image of Lonmouth’s face, which has been caved in by Cole’s fists.

The shocking act of violence at a wedding reminded many viewers of the fan-favourite season three Game of Thrones episode “The Rains of Castamere”, in which The Red Wedding took place.

The Red Wedding was a massacre arranged by Lord Walder Frey (David Bradley) as an act of revenge against Robb Stark (Richard Madden) for breaking the marriage pact between House Stark and House Frey.

Talisa Stark (Oona Chaplin), Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), and Robb Stark are among those to die in the killings.

“Yesterday’s episode was giving #GOT Red Wedding,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another added: “They really had Laenor crawling on the floor to Joffrey’s body like how Robb crawled to Talisa’s body at the Red Wedding…”

Others also spoke about the Purple Wedding, the season four episode of Game of Thrones during which King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) is assasinated.

Some have dubbed the recently released House of the Dragon episode the “Green Wedding” in a reference to Alicent’s bold choice of attire.

Solly McLeod, Fabien Frankel in ‘House of the Dragon’

“It wasn’t the Red Wedding but it was in the same category of awfulness,” said a third person.

Someone else wrote: “Equivalent to the Red Wedding! Terrific end.”

House of the Dragon airs weekly on Sundays in the US, with the UK premiere arriving 2am the following morning on Sky.

The episodes are then repeated at 9pm on Mondays, and will be available to stream on Sky and NOW after their initial airing.

