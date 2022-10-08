Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

With just three episodes left to go, House of the Dragon is hotting up.

The latest instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off put the places in motion for a forthcoming showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

Following the episode’s surprising alteration from George RR Martin’s source material, the HBO show will turn its head to a forthcoming deadly battle.

In the latest episode, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of everybody. Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) – who revealed he had been left quietly happy by the move. He told her it was the first time he was left convinced of her belief in the importance of the Iron Throne.

This episode revealed that Ser Otto was back in position as Visery’s Hand of the King. While he’s been on the sidelines for much of the series to date, it seems episode eight will finally see him thrust into the spotlight.

“As Hand, I speak with the King's voice on this and all other matters,” Otto says in the trailer, while standing by the Iron Throne. Where King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is remains to be seen. At another point in the trailer, Otto can be seen rising from the Iron Throne, with a look of concern on his face.

A concerned Rhaenyra says: “Tomorrow, the Hightowers land their first blow; those vipers rule in my father’s name.”

There is talk of “traps” and the “threat of war” in the trailer for an episode that will seemingly put things in place for a dramatic final two episodes.

Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) in the next episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO)

‘House of the Dragon’ continues in the UK on Sky Atlantic on Monday 29 August at 2am, before repeating at 9pm later that day. It is also available to watch on NOW.

Find the biggest talking points from episode seven here