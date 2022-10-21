Jump to content

House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel divulges which actor Criston Cole was supposed to look like

Casting directors told Frankel they had a different look in mind for the character

Annabel Nugent
Friday 21 October 2022 10:42
House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer

House of the Dragon star Fabrien Frankel has divulged what his character was supposed to look like.

The HBO Game of Thrones spin-off series is rapidly approaching its conclusion, with the first season set to air its 10th and final episode on Sunday (23 October) in the US and Monday (24 October) in the UK.

Among the most spoken-about characters is Frankel’s Ser Criston Cole, who has been played throughout the series by Frankel, despite the major casting changes that occurred during the time-jumps.

It turns out that when the filmmakers were casting for the King’s Guard member, Frankel’s current look wasn’t exactly what they had in mind.

The casting directors said they were looking for an actor with the physique of Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones.

Speaking with The New York Times, Frankel, 28, talked about his audition process.

“I did the audition, and heard nothing back other than that they were looking for a slightly more Jason Momoa type for the part,” he said.

“That certainly wasn’t me, and I really didn’t think about it again.”

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa in ‘Game of Thrones’

(Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock)

He continued: “What I still don’t know, and I’m fascinated to know, is whether they couldn’t find their Jason Momoa type, or if they decided to change their casting brief.”

Frankel said that he will ask them if the “opportunity” arises.

House of the Dragon viewers were in disbelief over a “dirty” scene in last week’s episode.

Meanwhile, GoT star Sophie Turner issued a reminder to fans after her character Sansa Stark was caught up in a viral online debate.

