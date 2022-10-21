The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel divulges which actor Criston Cole was supposed to look like
Casting directors told Frankel they had a different look in mind for the character
House of the Dragon star Fabrien Frankel has divulged what his character was supposed to look like.
The HBO Game of Thrones spin-off series is rapidly approaching its conclusion, with the first season set to air its 10th and final episode on Sunday (23 October) in the US and Monday (24 October) in the UK.
Among the most spoken-about characters is Frankel’s Ser Criston Cole, who has been played throughout the series by Frankel, despite the major casting changes that occurred during the time-jumps.
It turns out that when the filmmakers were casting for the King’s Guard member, Frankel’s current look wasn’t exactly what they had in mind.
The casting directors said they were looking for an actor with the physique of Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones.
Speaking with The New York Times, Frankel, 28, talked about his audition process.
“I did the audition, and heard nothing back other than that they were looking for a slightly more Jason Momoa type for the part,” he said.
“That certainly wasn’t me, and I really didn’t think about it again.”
He continued: “What I still don’t know, and I’m fascinated to know, is whether they couldn’t find their Jason Momoa type, or if they decided to change their casting brief.”
Frankel said that he will ask them if the “opportunity” arises.
House of the Dragon viewers were in disbelief over a “dirty” scene in last week’s episode.
Meanwhile, GoT star Sophie Turner issued a reminder to fans after her character Sansa Stark was caught up in a viral online debate.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies