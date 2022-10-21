Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House of the Dragon star Fabrien Frankel has divulged what his character was supposed to look like.

The HBO Game of Thrones spin-off series is rapidly approaching its conclusion, with the first season set to air its 10th and final episode on Sunday (23 October) in the US and Monday (24 October) in the UK.

Among the most spoken-about characters is Frankel’s Ser Criston Cole, who has been played throughout the series by Frankel, despite the major casting changes that occurred during the time-jumps.

It turns out that when the filmmakers were casting for the King’s Guard member, Frankel’s current look wasn’t exactly what they had in mind.

The casting directors said they were looking for an actor with the physique of Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones.

Speaking with The New York Times, Frankel, 28, talked about his audition process.

“I did the audition, and heard nothing back other than that they were looking for a slightly more Jason Momoa type for the part,” he said.

“That certainly wasn’t me, and I really didn’t think about it again.”

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa in ‘Game of Thrones’ (Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock)

He continued: “What I still don’t know, and I’m fascinated to know, is whether they couldn’t find their Jason Momoa type, or if they decided to change their casting brief.”

Frankel said that he will ask them if the “opportunity” arises.

