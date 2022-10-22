Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House of the Dragon: HBO ‘disappointed’ as season finale leaks early

Studio said it was ‘aggressively monitoring’ uploads of leaked episode and having them removed

Isobel Lewis
Saturday 22 October 2022 13:07
Comments
House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer

HBO has shared its “disappointment” after the season finale of House of the Dragon leaked early.

The fantasy series, which is a precursor to Game of Thrones, airs its final episode of season one on Sunday (23 October) night.

However, on Friday (21 October), the episode leaked online two days early on illegal download websites. The Independent will not be posting spoilers.

In a statement, HBO claimed that the episode appeared to have been shared by a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa.

“We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites,” the broadcaster said (via Variety).

Recommended

“HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday.”

While this is the first episode of House of the Dragon to end up online before broadcast, multiple episodes of Game of Thrones leaked early throughout the show’s history.

Eve Best in the ‘House of the Dragon’ finale

(HBO)

The finale of House of the Dragon will see the struggle for the iron throne continuing, after the surprising ending to episode nine that left some fans scratching their heads.

However, actor Eve Best, who plays Rhaenys Targaryen, has explained the motivation behind the scene.

Recommended

You can find all the talking points from House of the Dragon episode nine here.

House of the Dragon concludes on Monday 23 October at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic. It is also available to watch on Now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in