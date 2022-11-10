Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock makes surprising declaration after success as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Alcock quickly became a fan-favourite character as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 10 November 2022 18:05
Comments
Game of Thrones' Easter eggs from the first episode of House of the Dragon

Milly Alcock has made a surprising declaration following her success on House of the Dragon.

The actor, 22, played a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the recently released HBOGame of Thrones spin-off series. The character was taken over by Emma D’Arcy in episode six.

While Alcock is no longer in House of the Dragon, the actor was praised for her performance as Rhaenyra, with many fans lamenting her “premature” departure from the series.

In an interview with the Herald Sun, Alcock discussed the “life-changing” role.

The actor said she was “still adjusting” to life after House of the Dragon, adding that “it’s all very strange”.

Recommended

“But there’s also this element of, ‘This is probably all going to be temporary and it will die down,” she said.

Speaking about her future on screen, Alcock made the surprising statement that she does not want to do any more fantasy films or TV shows.

She said: “I’m not doing any fantasy roles. I don’t want to do anything like that. I have done it and I don’t need to do it again.

Matt Smith and Milly Alcock in ‘House of the Dragon’

(HBO)

“I am just kind of waiting for the right project. I am not in a rush to jump on something.”

Recommended

Alcock went on to say that she “would rather work not a lot and do work that I am really proud of and passionate about”.

While House of the Dragon does not have a history of using flashback scenes, showrunner Ryan Condol gave Alcock’s fans hope when he said “the door isn’t closed” on her return to the series.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in