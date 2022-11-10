Jump to content

Liveupdated1668094169

I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live updates: Matt Hancock voted for second terrifying trial tonight as Boy George adjusts to new campmate

The former health secretary has officially arrived in the jungle – and not everyone is happy about it

Ellie Harrison,Isobel Lewis,Jacob Stolworthy,Peony Hirwani,Annabel Nugent,Nicole Vassell
Thursday 10 November 2022 15:29
Matt Hancock sings Ed Sheeran on I'm a Celebrity

Matt Hancock has made his debut on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and hosts Ant and Dec wasted no time getting a dig in there after the politician said he was an Ed Sheeran fan.

His arrival to the camp has been met with mixed emotions, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooled the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.

The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th season, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019 after a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode – which aired on 6 November – here.

Early frontrunner Olivia Atwood was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle.

Earlier this week, it was Chris Moyles, Scarlette Douglas, Boy George, and Attwood (prior to her departure) who were tasked with completing the first Bushtucker trial. Viewers, however, were most impressed with Babatunde Aléshé who conquered his fear of heights in his trial the following day.

Tensions in the camp have already risen after Boy George accused Charlene White of being “controlling” after the Loose Women presenter took the lead in the kitchen.

On Wednesday (9 November), viewers finally got a look at this year’s most anticipated arrival, Hancock, who entered the jungle alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

The politician completed his first Bushtucker trial, with viewers already voting for him again to do a second on tonight’s episode (10 November).

Read live updates as Hancock and Walsh settle into their new home below...

1668072621

Full 2022 cast including late arrivals

Following is the line-up for this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

All I'm a Celebrity contestants for 2022 including late arrivals

Who is on this year’s I’m a celeb?

Peony Hirwani10 November 2022 09:30
1668069044

When do contestants start getting voted off?

In previous years, campmates were being voted off the show after approximately 10 days or episodes. This means that viewers can expect to say goodbye to the first celebrity around Wednesday 16 November.

Read more:

When do contestants start getting voted off I’m a Celeb?

The stars shouldn’t be getting too comfortable in the jungle

Peony Hirwani10 November 2022 08:30
1668063751

Boy George in tears over Matt Hancock’s arrival in camp

Boy George was left feeling conflicted after former health secretary Matt Hancock’s arrival in the jungle.

Boy George told presenter Scarlette Douglas: “You know, beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn’t allowed to see her. I thought she was going to die.

“I was tweeting Greenwich hospital going, ‘Please look after my mum.’ I used my name, I was like, ‘Please look after my mum.’ And they did, she was fine… I feel like, I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him.”

He continued: “It’s difficult for me because, you know, had something happened, if my mum had gone, I wouldn’t be here now. I would have gone when he walked in.”

Read more:

Boy George in tears over Matt Hancock’s arrival on I’m a Celeb

‘Everyone’s so nice to him and I was like Jesus, what we gonna do?” pop star said

Peony Hirwani10 November 2022 07:02
1668042000

Matt Hancock singing Ed Sheeran. Wow

Matt Hancock sings Ed Sheeran on I'm a Celebrity
Ellie Harrison10 November 2022 01:00
1668036047

What did viewers think of tonight’s I’m a Celebrity?

From Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh’s bromance to that Ed Sheeran rendition, viewers had a lot of thoughts...

I’m a Celebrity viewers point out ‘nauseating’ Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh bromance

‘Just make it stop,’ said one fan of the show

Ellie Harrison9 November 2022 23:20
1668034172

The moment Boy George cried over Matt Hancock’s arrival...

Boy George in tears over Matt Hancock’s arrival on I’m a Celeb

‘Everyone’s so nice to him and I was like Jesus, what we gonna do?” pop star said

Ellie Harrison9 November 2022 22:49
1668032248

Aaaand that’s a wrap for tonight’s I’m a Celebrity. Watch this space for more stories from the episode...

Ellie Harrison9 November 2022 22:17
1668032205

The voting public have wasted no time in selecting Matt Hancock to do a Bushtucker Trial... Tentacles of Terror

Ellie Harrison9 November 2022 22:16
1668031629

Charlene White is likely to get a lot of praise for her schooling of Matt Hancock. Read more below...

Charlene White grills Matt Hancock over decision to go on I’m a Celeb

‘I’ve got a sense of adventure,’ Hancock told the ‘Loose Women’ star

Ellie Harrison9 November 2022 22:07
1668031385

Here’s the moment Matt Hancock slipped on his way into camp...

Matt Hancock slips on bridge on his way into I'm A Celeb jungle
Ellie Harrison9 November 2022 22:03

