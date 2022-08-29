Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House of the Dragon’s familiar choice of opening credits music divides Game of Thrones fans

It’s left people feeling both nostalgic and disappointed

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 29 August 2022 02:39
Comments
House of the Dragon, Trailer

House of the Dragon viewers are expressing surprise as HBO unveiled theme music for the new series.

Episode two of the Game of Thrones spin-off show was broadcast on Sunday (28 August).

The series premiered earlier this month – but, when it began, it came without an opening credits sequence.

Viewers were treated to a brand new credits sequence at the beginning of the latest instalment – and it left Thrones fans feeling very nostalgic due to the fact it reuses Ramin Djwadi’s original theme music.

Many praised the theme’s return to TV, but others were left feeling underwhelmed by the decision.

Recommended

“It makes me unreasonably happy hearing the original Game of Thrones theme in House of the Dragon,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “Frankly I’m not offended at all House of the Dragon kept the Game of Thrones theme song. It’s still fantastic years later.”

Another fan said recycling the theme tune was “what the people want”.

Some Twitter users didn’t hold back in their criticism of HBO’s decision, though, with one person branding it a “terrible creatove choice”.

“Not gonna lie, I’m kind of disappointed that they just reused the Game of Thrones theme for the House of the Dragon intro instead of making a new one,” a viewer wrote, with another complaining: “Did the producers of House of the Dragon not realize that people were hoping to see something new and not get drawn into GoT throwbacks?!”

House of the Dragon airs weekly on Sundays in the US, with the UK premiere arriving 2am the following morning on Sky. The episode will then be repeated at 9pm on Mondays, and will be available to stream on Sky and NOW after its initial airing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in