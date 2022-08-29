Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House of the Dragon viewers are expressing surprise as HBO unveiled theme music for the new series.

Episode two of the Game of Thrones spin-off show was broadcast on Sunday (28 August).

The series premiered earlier this month – but, when it began, it came without an opening credits sequence.

Viewers were treated to a brand new credits sequence at the beginning of the latest instalment – and it left Thrones fans feeling very nostalgic due to the fact it reuses Ramin Djwadi’s original theme music.

Many praised the theme’s return to TV, but others were left feeling underwhelmed by the decision.

“It makes me unreasonably happy hearing the original Game of Thrones theme in House of the Dragon,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “Frankly I’m not offended at all House of the Dragon kept the Game of Thrones theme song. It’s still fantastic years later.”

Another fan said recycling the theme tune was “what the people want”.

Some Twitter users didn’t hold back in their criticism of HBO’s decision, though, with one person branding it a “terrible creatove choice”.

“Not gonna lie, I’m kind of disappointed that they just reused the Game of Thrones theme for the House of the Dragon intro instead of making a new one,” a viewer wrote, with another complaining: “Did the producers of House of the Dragon not realize that people were hoping to see something new and not get drawn into GoT throwbacks?!”

House of the Dragon airs weekly on Sundays in the US, with the UK premiere arriving 2am the following morning on Sky. The episode will then be repeated at 9pm on Mondays, and will be available to stream on Sky and NOW after its initial airing.