House of the Dragon season 2 finale leaks on social media

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

House of the Dragon’s forthcoming season two finale has leaked online.

Several scenes from the episode, scheduled to air on 4 August in the US on HBO and on 5 August in the UK on Sky Atlantic, were shared online on Tuesday night (30 July).

One TikTok account posted 14 videos and around 30 minutes of footage from the finale, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

The TikTok account has been banned, but the videos are now being circulated on other platforms such as Twitter/X and Reddit.

This is not the first time the show has suffered a leak – the season one finale was leaked online two days before it was due to air in October 2022.

At the time, HBO said the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa.

“It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,” a company spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.”

The Independent has contacted HBO for comment on the new leak.

open image in gallery Emma D’Arcy in ‘House of the Dragon’ ( HBO )

Many other shows have experienced online leaks over the years, including Game of Thrones, House of Cards and Homeland.

Fans have been reacting with disappointment to the House of the Dragon leaks, with one writing on X: “Why ruin the finale just wait people.”

“Leaks suck. Leaks need to go away,” added another.

House of the Dragon season two will likely end on a major naval battle in the war. In official teasers, it looked as if the action was heading out to sea. Multiple shots showed Corlys (Steve Toussaint) and Alyn (Abubakar Salim) in armour, rowing out to the ship they are fixing.

Huge armies are seen on the march wearing the colours of both House Stark and House Lannister.

There are also signs that Daemon (Matt Smith) might be finally leaving Harrenhal.