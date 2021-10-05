HBO has released the first trailer for its Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of the Dragon.

The one-minute clip gives fans a first look at several of the characters from the series, including Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke as Alice Hightower.

House of the Dragon follows the Targaryen family in Westeros. It takes place 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones. The series is based on author George RR Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, published in 2018.

With a star-studded cast and the buzz surrounding Game of Thrones, the pressure is on for House of the Dragon to meet expectations – but if the trailer is anything to go by, fans will still have high hopes.

“This looks so good! I’m so excited!!!” wrote one user, while another added: “House of the Dragon gonna be amazing.”

“Matt Smith is just perfect,” said a third user, while someone else wrote that the trailer “looks so promising”.

One excited person wrote: “GAME OF THRONES IS BACK. HOUSE OF THE DRAGON LOOKS F***ING BEAUTIFUL.”

“This is fire. Literally,” agreed someone else, with another person predicting that the highly anticipated spin-off will be the “best TV show of 2022. Absolutely no competition”.

One viewer wrote: “Game of ThronesHouse of the Dragon teaser trailer is up and I’m excited!”

Someone added that the brief clip “gives me the tingles”.

“Yeahhh, it looks so great,” wrote one person. “Finally we have something to watch.”

Game of Thrones ran on HBO from 2011 to 2019, becoming one of the most popular drama series in the world at the time of its airing.

House of the Dragon will debut on HBO Max in the US in 2022, with a UK release expected to be around the same time.