When does House of the Dragon start and what time will it be on NOW?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

House of the Dragon, the first in a series of spin-offs to Game of Thrones, is just days away from premiering.

The series, which is set roughly 200 years before the events of HBO’s hit fantasy drama, is being released on HBO Max in the US.

In the UK, the series is debuting on Sky, and will also be available to stream on Sky Go and NOW.

Here’s how to watch the series on both sides of the Atlantic...

In the UK, House of the Dragon will premiere at 2am on Monday 22 August. The episode will then be repeated at 9pm on Monday, and will be available to stream on Sky and NOW after its initial airing.

In the US, the series will premiere at 9pm on HBO on Sunday 21 August. It will then be available to stream on HBO Max afterwards.

While many of the details of House of the Dragon have been kept under wraps by the show’s creators, the last few weeks have seen more and more information be made public.

Matt Smith said he found himself questioning the number of sex scenes that were required while filming the HBO series.

Co-star Steve Toussaint, meanwhile, has claimed that the series will present sex and violence in a different way to Game of Thrones.

In an interview last week, actor Eve Best opened up about the unusual auditioning process for the high-profile series.