Howard Stern criticises Oprah Winfrey for ‘showing off’ her ‘wealth’ on Instagram
‘She’s got servants and like people cooking and it’s f***ing wild,’ radio host claimed
Howard Stern has shared some harsh judgements of Oprah Winfrey, concerning her “wealth” and how she displays it.
Over the holiday weekend, the former Oprah Winfrey Show host shared a few videos from her home where she had lunch with Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson.
In the background of the clips, a portion of Winfrey’s beautiful home and garden can be seen.
“Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” Stern said on Monday’s (28 November) episode of his self-titled radio show, The Howard Stern Show. “She loves showing it off on Instagram. It’s f***ing mindblowing when you follow her on Instagram, you see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her.”
His co-host Robin Quivers joked: “Service her? She’s not a car.”
“Well, she kind of is,” Stern responded. “She’s got servants and like people cooking and it’s f***king wild. She knows how to be rich… but she kind of likes to show it off, which is something I’m not comfortable with. I don’t think that people should show off their wealth.”
“Let’s put it this way,” Quivers further challenged, suggesting: “Oprah’s just showing you her life. She’s not showing off.”
Stern replied: “Well you gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there, Robin.
“You gotta be a little bit aware of this s***.”
The Independent has contacted Winfrey’s representatives for comment.
Winfrey’s current net worth is estimated to be $2.5b (£2b) (via Forbes), which she has accumulated via the combination of her talk show successes, brand ambassadorships and TV shows.
The 68-year-old Mississippi native became a millionaire aged 32 after The Oprah Winfrey Show became the highest-rated American talk show ever and went on to become nationally syndicated. It ran for 25 years from 1986 to 2011.
