Dua Lipa has been granted Albanian citizenship by the country’s president.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer was born in London to Kosovar-Albanian parents and has often paid tribute to her family’s heritage on social media.

Ahead of the 110th anniversary of Albania declaring independence from the Ottoman Empire, the 27-year-old was awarded citizenship to the country by president Bajram Begaj.

Lipa was praised for promoting Albania around the world and upon being granted citizenship, said: “I will be an Albanian with papers too,” adding: “It is an indescribable great joy with such acceptance, love and everything.”

On Sunday (27 November), Lipa shared a series of photos and videos from the ceremony to Instagram.

“Thank you President Bajram Begaj and Mayor @erionveliaj for this honour ~ got my Albanian citizenship!!” she wrote.

She then posted a photo as she posed with the Albanian flag on Monday (28 November) ahead of the final show of her Future Nostalgia tour.

“110 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE,” Lipa commented. “So happy to be in Tirana, Albania ~ as the newest citizen to perform for you all tonight ~ THE FINAL FUTURE NOSTALGIA SHOW.”

Despite spending her younger years in the UK, Lipa and her family lived in Kosovo when she was aged 11 to 15, just after the country declared independence.

In August, Lipa was named an honorary ambassador of Kosovo by Republic of Kosovo president Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu after organising the music festival Sunny Hill in the country along with her father.

Sharing pictures from the event on Instagram, Lipa wrote: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference.

“The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalisation, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you.”