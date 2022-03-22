Doctor Who: Hugh Grant shuts down report he’s in talks to play 14th Doctor
‘Four Weddings’ star says he has ‘no idea where the story came from’
Hugh Grant has shut down rumours that he is in talks to replace Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who.
Reports had claimed that the Four Weddings and a Funeral actor was being lined up by the BBC to play the 14th Doctor.
The news had prompted enthusiastic reactions from fans of the long-running sci-fi series.
However, writing on Twitter, Grant denied the reports, saying he had “no idea” where the story originated.
Sharing a link to an article in The Guardian discussing the rumour, Grant wrote: “Nothing against Dr W but I’m not.
“No idea where the story came from.”
However, it’s not all bad news for Who fans disappointed that the Paddington star is not set to take the reins of the series.
The actor “liked” a Tweet responding to his denial from journalist Brian Cathcart, which read: “Another time, perhaps.”
It was announced last year that Whittaker would be stepping down from her role as the Doctor in the near future, alongside current Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall.
Russell T Davies is confirmed to be making a return as showrunner, but so far there has been no definitive word on who will play the 14th Doctor.
You can read our breakdown of some of the most likely candidates here.
