Hulk Hogan claims he doesn’t know why daughter isn’t speaking to him

Hulk Hogan has reportedly claimed he has no idea why his estranged daughter no longer speaks to him.

Yesterday, Broke Hogan responded to a tearful video posted by her mother, claiming she was “extremely verbally and mentally abused” by her parents. She also blamed her former WWE star father for the family’s strained relationships.

She also said she has “completely separate reasons for going no contact with each of my parents.”

Now, Us Magazine reports that Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, says he doesn’t know what that reason is.

A source told the magazine: “Terry not speaking to Brooke is [a] much more recent thing [than her not speaking to her mother].”

The same source went on to say that Hogan “tells people he doesn’t specifically know why Brooke won’t speak to him.”

Brooke Hogan (left) has accused her parents Linda and Hulk of 'extreme abuse since childhood' ( Getty Images )

Hogan and Brooke’s mother, Linda, ended their marriage in 2007. The source added: “A lot of damage was done during their divorce” but that “Terry has for sure tried to be a good dad.”

In her lengthy Instagram post yesterday, Brooke Hogan wrote: “There was a recent video posted by my Mother that was concerning enough for people to send to me, that has made me feel the need to address the tip of a very large iceberg that is my immediate family.

“What little I am addressing does not even scratch the surface of what l’ve dealt with my entire life. I will start by saying this video is mild compared to behavior I have witnessed for the greater portion of my life. This also comes in addition to false claims that she’s previously posted, then deleted. That being said, she has been through A LOT of trauma and pain, my heart breaks for her. You can’t control how others treat you, but you can control how you treat others and cope with things.

“I have completely separate reasons for going no contact with each of my parents,” she continued. “This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life.

“What I’m about to say is not pointed at either person. And is in no particular order when it comes to who did what. It is my own personal truth, and you can do your own math.”

“I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood,” she claimed. “Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it’s not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes. This vicious pattern has robbed me of any sense of self-esteem or confidence I’ve been trained to pretend to have.”

Detailing the alleged abuse, Brooke shared that “up until adulthood, I’ve received berating and vile text messages, verbal, public reamings with unbelievably hurtful words said to me that cannot be forgotten. I’ve been ASKED to defend poor behavior to the public and have done so out of love. Only to find I was misinformed, manipulated, and lied to.”

Hulk, 77, who rose to fame during his time on WWE, was married to Linda, 65, from 1983 to 2009. They also share a 34-year-old son, Nick. As a family, the four fronted their four-season reality series Hogan Knows Best, which aired from 2005 to 2007.

Brooke went on to lead her own short-lived series, Brooke Knows Best, in 2008 and 2009, and has made appearances in a handful of movies and TV shows, including the 2016 thriller Give Me My Baby and a single episode of Netflix drama GLOW.