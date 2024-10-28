Hulk Hogan struggles with trademark routine during surprise appearance at Trump rally

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former professional wrestler and actor Hulk Hogan struggled with a routine he has performed throughout his career during a surprise appearance at a Trump rally.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, has become an outspoken supporter of Trump in the current election campaign, even going as far as to joke about body slamming Kamala Harris and questioning her ethnicity.

The former WWE champion, 76, was a surprise speaker at the rally in Madison Square Garden, which also controversially featured appearances from Dr Phil and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

In typically over-the-top fashion, Hogan made his entrance to his “Real American” theme song while waving the American flag.

He then attempted to rip his shirt from his own chest, a routine that he has done since the 1980s but got into a real tussle with the top.

In what has previously been a seamless act for the grappler, Hogan got into a real tussle with the neck of the shirt which appeared to go on for an eternity.

Eventually, Hogan got the better of the garment and ripped it in two to reveal a Trump shirt underneath.

His performance has largely been mocked on social media. “An elderly Hulk Hogan struggling to rip his shirt off is such a perfect metaphor for the Trump campaign,” wrote one person.

Another said: “I sincerely feel bad for anyone who grew up with Hulk Hogan as their GOAT.”

A third added: “Pretty funny that Hulk Hogan can’t pull off his shirt. Things are getting pretty geriatric in Trump world.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

A fourth told Hogan to “hang it up, brother!”

Hogan did go on to give a rousing speech to Trump’s fans, defending them against accusations of racism. “You know something, Trump-a-maniacs? I don’t see no stinking Nazis in here. I don’t see no stinking domestic terrorists in here,” said the Rocky III star.

“The only thing that I see in here are a bunch of hard-working men and women that are real Americans, brother. You know what I hear in my president and our president Donald Trump, he sounds for real, brother.”

He also took an opportunity to take a swipe at Harris, saying “when I hear Kamala speak, it sounds, yeah, it sounds like a script from Hollywood with a really, really [spitting sound] bad actress!”

Former WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan rips off his shirt during a campaign rally for Donald Trump ( Getty Images )

Trump’s use of the likes of Hogan and Kid Rock for his campaign has been ridiculed by the likes of Pete Buttigieg. In July, the transport secretary said: “If your party has been systematically against unions, against a higher minimum wage, against things like paid family leave, against overtime, then just because you found Hulk Hogan and Kid Rock and put it on stage doesn’t make you a friend of the working man.”