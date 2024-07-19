Support truly

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan fired up an excited crowd with his WWF antics and references at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The former reality star called on voters to support Donald Trump, another veteran of reality TV, as he led the crowd in chants of “USA! USA!” and hammed it up for the cameras.

Taking to the stage to his wrestling theme tune “Real American”, Hogan roared: “Well, let me tell you something brother!!” – one of his biggest catch phrases during his professional career.

“What happened last week...when they took a shot at my hero....They tried to kill the greatest president of the United States!” he bellowed. “Enough was enough!!”

Hulk Hogan, retired wrestling star, rips off his tank top to reveal a Trump/Vance shirt underneath at the RNC on the final night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin ( Getty Images )

As he spoke, he threw off his suit jacket and tore a black tank top in half to reveal a bright red Trump/Vance shirt underneath.

Hogan was one of many hype acts brought on during the final night of the RNC. He was followed by both Kid Rock, and UFC president Dana White.

Remarking on the atmosphere in the convention hall, Hogan said: “You know something, when I came here tonight, there was so much energy in this room, I felt maybe I was in Madison Square Garden getting ready to win another world title... the vibe was so intense.”

“The energy was so crazy, it felt like maybe I was gonna press that no good sticky giant over my head and slam him through the mat, Brother!” – a reference to his famous body-slam of late, fellow wrestler Andre the Giant, with whom he shared an onstage rivalry.

Hogan bounded onto the stage to his former wrestling theme tune ‘Real American’ and waving an enormous US flag ( REUTERS )

He continued: “Over my career, I’ve been in the ring with some of the biggest, some of the baddest dudes on the planet, and I’ve squared off against warriors, ooh yeah, savages.

“And I’ve even, like I said, body-slammed giants in the middle of the ring. And I know tough guys, but let me tell you something, brother, Donald Trump is the toughest of them all.”

He added: “All you criminals, all you lowlifes, all you scumbags... Whatcha gonna do when Donald Trump and all the Trumpamaniacs run wild on you, brother?!"

Hulk Hogan rips off his shirt. The crowd is going wild. The shirt under says “Trump Vance 2024”. #RNC2024 pic.twitter.com/uda5NBq08Y — Sarakshi Rai (@Sarakshi) July 19, 2024

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was known throughout his wrestling career for his flamboyant moves and acting in the ring. He spoke of his wrestling days and tag-team with “Macho Man” Randy Savage before calling Trump’s partnership with running mate JD Vance the “greatest tag-team” he’d ever seen.

Later, in a more candid moment, he said that had known Trump for over 35 years, describing him as “a real American hero.” He fondly recalled winning the World Title right in front of the former president, who had watched him “bleeding like a pig” on the mat.

He also made reference to the attempted assassination of the former president at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

In one of the highlights of his address, Hogan ripped his shirt off to reveal a vest that read ‘Trump/ Vance 2024’ ( REUTERS )

“As as an entertainer, I tried to stay out of politics, but after everything that's happened to our country over the past four years and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer be silent,” he said.

“I'm here tonight because I want the world to know that Donald Trump is a real American hero, and I'm proud to support my hero as the next president of this United States.”

He added: “I've known that man for over 35 years, and he's always been the biggest patriot, and he still is. He's always told you exactly what he thought, and he still does brother.”

"Let Trump-O-Mania rule again, let Trump-O-Mania make America great again!" Hogan yelled to the crowd in his conclusion.

His address was well received by a chuckling Trump, who was spotted laughing and clapping as Hogan ripped his shirt. The ex-president even blew Hogan a kiss after he finished speaking.

Later, during his official acceptance speech, Trump gave a shout out to Hogan, describing him as “one strong son-of-a-gun.”

“I know about entertainment, but when he used to lift a 350 pound man over his shoulders and then bench press him two rows into the audience, I said, that maybe entertainment, but he is one strong son-of-a-gun,” Trump said.