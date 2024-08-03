Support truly

The BBC is currently facing a dilemma – what does the corporation do with all its archive footage of Huw Edwards, who this week pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children?

Not only did the former BBC News presenter announce the Queen’s death in 2022, but he also presided over the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2012 London Olympics and 2014 Commonwealth Games, and the weddings of Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as many other seminal moments in recent British history.

“News is a matter of public record,” one BBC executive told The Times of the predicament this week. “What a nightmare.”

One staffer told the publication that the BBC can’t take down news clips of Edwards because they are “considered social history”, but added that they “can take down documentaries and other content that doesn’t relate to news”.

Archive footage of Edwards reporting on many huge events has already appeared in numerous documentaries over the years – most recently in Channel 4’s The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson, which at the time of writing is available to watch on the broadcaster’s website.

Here, we have compiled a list of all the programmes that have already used archive footage of the disgraced presenter, as well as TV shows and films where he has appeared in a cameo role.

The most notable examples of his cameos include in the 2012 Bond film Skyfall, in which he can be seen reading a fictional news bulletin about MI6 being plunged into crisis. He also appeared in a 2006 episode of Doctor Who, about a girl who can make people disappear, which has been removed from iPlayer.

open image in gallery Huw Edwards announcing the death of the Queen in 2022 ( BBC )

Archive appearances

1997: The Enormous Election with Dennis Pennis

2002: Timeshift

2003: Who Wants to Steal a Million?

2004: Who Killed Kirsty MacColl?

2004: Old Big ’Ead: A Tribute to Brian Clough

2006: To Kill a Burglar: The Tony Martin Story

2006: Time Trumpet (two episodes)

2007: Taking Liberties

2007: The Funny Side of the News

2008: Heroes Unmasked

2008: Beautiful People

2009: Mars: A Horizon Guide

2010: Five Days that Changed Britain

2012: The Final Frontier? A Horizon Guide to the Universe

2013: Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe

2014: JFK to 9/11: Everything is a Rich Man’s Trick

2015: The VIP Paedophile Ring: What’s the Truth

2016: Professing Themselves to Be Wise

2006-2016: Screenwipe (five episodes)

2017: Glastonbury 2017

2017: The Last Leg

2018: Grenfell: The First 24 Hours

2019: Zone of Champions

2019: Newscast

2019: Frankie Boyle’s New World Order

2020: Victoria Derbyshire

2020: The Andrew Neil Show

2020: The Shipman Files

2020: The Noughties

2021: The Riots 2011: One Week in August

2021: Life Through a Lens

2022: Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

2024: The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson

2024: The Bolt Report

TV and film cameos

2005: Absolute Power

2006: Doctor Who

2006: The Children’s Party at the Palace

2008: Psychoville

2010: Casualty

2012: Skyfall

2013: Zombie Cats from Mars: Life on Mars Parody