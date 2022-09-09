Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Veteran broadcaster Huw Edwards has been praised for the way in which he delivered the news of the Queen’s death on BBC One.

The Welsh journalist joined the BBC in 1984 and has been a fixture on British television for at least the last two decades since becoming the main presenter of the Ten O'Clock News in 2003.

Over the years, Edwards has delivered the news of Barack Obama’s first election, the results of the EU referendum, the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and now the death of Queen Elizabeth II to the nation.

Wearing a black suit and tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies, Edwards told viewers Thursday (8 September): “A few moments ago Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

He then read out the statement from the Palace which said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Huw Edwards presents the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died (BBC )

Since the announcement, many people have tweeted their respect for Edwards and his long-running service to news reading.

“It’s really an amazing performance by Huw Edwards,” comedian David Baddiel wrote. “A masterclass in whatever the opposite might be of comedy improvisation, in extended sombreness.”

(Twitter)

Scottish impressionist Rory Bremner noted that Edwards had gone straight from rolling coverage of Liz Truss’s ascent to prime minister to the death of the Queen: “Also, respect to Huw Edwards. He’s just done about a 72 hour straight live shift for the change of PMs. And anchored the 10 O’Clock all week. He must be utterly exhausted. Dimbleby-esque stamina & professionalism.”

Edwards succeeded David Dimbleby as the host of the BBC’s election night coverage in 2019.

(Twitter)

Journalist Nick Mullins wrote: “A word for Huw Edwards. Wouldn’t want to be listening to anyone else’s voice right now. Peerless.”

Public historian Greg Jenner added: “Massive kudos to @thehuwedwards, there is no finer broadcaster for finding the right pace, tone, and dignity amidst the unfurling chaos of live television.”

The Queen’s son, the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King, ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations – a role for which the 73-year-old has spent a lifetime in preparation.

Clarence House has confirmed Charles will be known as King Charles III.