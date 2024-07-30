Huw Edwards splits from wife amid indecent images of children charges

Support truly

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has reportedly split from his wife, TV producer Vicky Flind.

The couple, who got engaged in 1993, have not yet divorced but are living apart.

Edwards, 62, has moved out of the family home in Dulwich and found a new address in Wandsworth, south-west London, that was revealed on Tuesday afternoon when it appeared on court documents.

He has been charged with making indecent images of children, the Metropolitan Police have said.

A source told The Sun: “They separated quite a long time ago but have not announced it publicly.

“Huw has been living elsewhere for a while.”

open image in gallery Huw Edwards attending the BAFTA TV Awards in 2019 ( PA )

Edwards and Flind are thought to have met when he was 30 and was working as a BBC correspondent in Westminster. Flind, 60, has worked on shows including ITV’s Peston and BBC One’s This Week.

Edwards quit his high-profile job at the BBC after 40 years in April, and now faces three charges over alleged activity between December 2020 and April 2022.

The offences are claimed to be linked to images shared on WhatsApp, police said.

Edwards is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

According to the charge sheet, Edwards is accused of having six category A images, 12 category B pictures and 19 category C photographs on WhatsApp.

If found guilty, he could receive a maximum penalty of six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

Police said Edwards was arrested on 8 November last year and charged just over a month ago on 26 June following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.

“The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.

“Edwards was arrested on 8 November 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, 26 June following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 31 July.

“Media and the public are strongly reminded that this is an active case. Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings.”

It comes less than a week after it was revealed that Edwards received a £40,000 pay rise from the BBC in the last year, despite being suspended for most of that time.

In the corporation’s annual report, it was revealed that Edwards earned between £475,000-£479,999, up from £435,000-£439,999 in the previous report.

The BBC’s director general Tim Davie said the pay rise was due to the BBC trying to act “proportionally”.

“I think that’s what we did and it ended up in the conclusion, we all know, but I think we wouldn’t have wasted money if we weren’t doing the right thing,” he said.

“In terms of the increase in pay prior to any breaking of the story ... You know, people do get, as you’ll have seen, overall, our pay progress is pretty good ... But people on the list would be getting pay rises for extended responsibility, and actually, if they’re doing more ... So that is fairly normal business, and that’s what would result in the change.”

During his career, Edwards fronted BBC’s News At Ten for 20 years and anchored coverage of major national events including announcing Queen Elizabeth II’s death on the BBC and presenting coverage of her funeral.

He also helmed the BBC’s broadcast of the King’s coronation last year.