I’m a Celebrity 2023 finalists revealed as next star voted off series

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The fourth contestant has been voted out of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2023 with one day to go until the winner is crowned.

Please note that spoilers for I’m a Celebrity….are below.

Hosts Ant and Dec revealed the result of the vote during the semi-final, which aired on Saturday (9 December). It was This Morning star Josie Gibson who was eliminated after finding herself in the bottom two.

Gibson was the last woman left standing, with her departure leaving Tony Bellew, Sam Thompson and Nigel Farage as the three remaining celebrities who will continue to tomorrow night’s final.

“My time in the jungle has been an adventure,” she said. “I know I’ve got a massive phobia of spiders. I am totally petrified of them now. It’s like they’re on steroids [here in Australia]. But when I go home I think I will be less scared of house spiders.”

On being the last woman to leave the jungle, Gibson said she’s a “girl’s girl” but enjoyed her final few days with the boys.

“Some of the trials, it was like you were watching a horror film. I couldn’t believe you do stuff like this to people. But you do!”

“I surprised myself, I’m stronger than I thought.”

Josie Gibson in the ‘I’m a Celeb’ finals (James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

Gibson then spoke about her conflict with Fred Dates star Fred Sirieix over who was the self-nominated head chef at camp until his departure. In one moment during the series, the pair butted heads when Sireix attempted to coach her how to make bean fritters.

“It was the battle of the chefs,” she said. “I was trying to cook something – and Fred, you know when someone is criticising something all along the way.”

She said that Fred was “on top” of her but she eventually “put him straight” in a showdown that apparently didn’t get aired on the show.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I’m sorry, Fred, but everyone enjoyed my food more!” she joked.

In her best moments, Gibson was forgiven when she mistook the word emancipation for “masturbation” during a serious conversation about Jamie Lynn Spears’s relationship with her parents. In her other best bits from her time on the show, several clips show Gibson screaming when she saw large spiders. She also developed a close bonds with fellow campmates such as EastEnders star Danielle Harold.

Josie Gibson on ‘I’m a Celeb’ (James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

During Saturday night’s episode, the celebrities were victorious in completing the Celebrity Cyclone challenge, which saw contestants wear shiny Lycra hotpants as they attempted to collect stars while being pelted with water jets and inflatable objects.

Gibson follows in the footsteps of JLS star Marvin Humes, who was eliminated from the jungle on Thursday night. Find out all of the stars who have been eliminated or walked, here.

This year’s King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned on Sunday’s live final.

Last week, Grace Dent left the show on medical grounds, with Jamie Lynn Spears following days later.

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! final airs on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.