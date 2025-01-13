Ian Hislop praised for ‘perfect’ takedown of ‘contradiction-riddled’ Elon Musk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ian Hislop has been praised for his takedown of Elon Musk after the controversial figure’s explosive row with Sir Keir Starmer.

Starmer has been embroiled in a war of words with the tech billionaire Elon Musk, which broke out after the Tesla tycoon criticised the Labour government for rejecting a national inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal.

The British prime minister hit out at Musk for “spreading misinformation” after he launched into a tirade on social media, in which he accused home office minister Jess Phillips of being a “rape genocide apologist” who “deserves to be in prison”.

On Wednesday (8 January), Have I Got News for You panelist Ian Hislop, who edits satirical magazine Private Eye, appeared on Andrew Marr’s LBC show and questioned Musk’s intrusion into UK politics.

“He’s riddled with contradictions, and at some point I am hoping that even his followers will begin to notice that from sentence to sentence, he makes no sense,” he said.

“So when you get Musk pretending to be a champion of women and young girls, and then he calls Jess Phillips an ‘evil witch’ – I mean, how is that on a scale of medieval misogyny?”

Hislop complained that “it’s impossible to avoid” Musk’s misinformation as “he has enormous power” due to his wealth.

open image in gallery Ian Hislop tore into Elon Musk’s ‘misinformation’ ( LBC )

He also said that the X/Twitter owner’s reach is helped by “people who have been persuaded over the past five years or so that the mainstream media hasn’t covered any stories and that the only people who have noticed anything happening in the world are people sitting in their bedrooms and sending messages to each other”.

Hislop noted that reporters are currently “spending half the time pointing out stories that aren’t true”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“It’s an amazing feat of deception,” he told Marr, adding that the troubles began when Musk called British diver Vernon Unsworth - who aided in the rescue of a Thai soccer team and their coach from a cave system in 2018 – a paedophile.

“I think he thought from then on, ‘I can say anything I like, it doesn’t have to be true – it’s better if it’s not true – and no one will stop me’, and that’s what’s happened,” Hislop said.

open image in gallery Elon Musk has been controversially wading into UK politics ( Getty )

A clip of Hislop’s interview has gone viral – ironically on Musk’s own social media site – with one user commenting: “Ian Hislop hitting the nail firmly on the head” and another stating: “Hislop crystalizes everything we need to know about Musk brilliantly.”

An additional fan of Hislop’s said he had “nailed it perfectly”.

Hislop’s comments arrive after Reform MPs including Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson were accused of profiting from “spreading hateful rhetoric” shared on Musk’s social media site.

Farage, Anderson and Rupert Lowe MP have all declared thousands in payments from the company in their recent parliamentary register of interests, via billionaire Musk’s ‘Creator’ revenue programme.

The scheme allows premium users with more than 500 verified followers to ‘monetise’ their accounts on the controversial site, which has grown increasingly toxic since it was taken over by the Tesla tycoon in 2022.