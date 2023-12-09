I’m a Celebrity – live: Final four contestants will be pelted with water jets in penultimate episode
JLS singer Marvin Humes was the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the Australian jungle, leaving just four contestants to duke it out the semi-final
The final four contestants on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023 have been revealed following the departure of JLS singer Marvin Humes.
There is just one day to go until this year’s winner is crowned, with Tony Bellew, Sam Thompson, Nigel Farage and Josie Gibson duking it out to become King or Queen of the Jungle during the forthcoming live final tomorrow night (Sunday 10 December).
Humes’s elimination follows ex-EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who finished in sixth place on Thursday (8 December) – and their exits follow Grace Dent’s and Jamie Lynn Spears’, who both quit the show on medical grounds last week.
Bellew and Gibson have both been in the bottom two, which positions Thompson and Farage as the favourites to win the 2023 series.
One more celebrity will be voted out during tonight’s penultimate episode, in which the final four will take on the famous Celebrity Cyclone task. The challenge, beloved by I’m a Celebrity viewers, sees contestants attempt to collect stars while being pelted with water jets and inflatable objects.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
Meet the final four, from Sam Thompson to Nigel Farage
Below, we run through every single star who has entered – a left – the Australian jungle for the 21st series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Meet the I’m a Celebrity 2023 contestants
From soap stars, late arrivals and TV hosts, to one controversial ex-politician
First look: Josie’s drops star as final four take on iconic cyclone challenge
The final four will take on the famous Celebrity Cyclone task tonight. The challenge, beloved by I’m a Celebrity viewers, sees contestants attempt to collect stars while being pelted with water jets and inflatable objects.
Watch Josie attempt in the challenge in tonight’s episode...
Join us again tomorrow for another elimination and also the annual Celebrity Cyclone challenge – a favourite of any and all I’m a Celebrity viewers.
Marvin said his I’m a Celebrity experience has been “life changing”, telling Ant and Dec that it’s made him “appreciate” what he has in life. “This experience will stay with me forever,” he added.
Marvin would like Sam or Tony to win. Every celebrity so far has said Sam!
“There’s not been any real beef with anyone,” Humes said of peaceful camplife, adding that the “bonds” in this year’s series “have been amazing”.
“It brings happiness to the camp,” Humes said of his singing in the camp, revealing that he’d be happy for his campmate Thompson to join JLS on stage for a rendition of “Everybody in Love” at some stage in the future.
He was in the bottom two with Josie Gibson, which is very interesting. I think Sam or Nigel have it in the bag.
