The final four contestants on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023 have been revealed following the departure of JLS singer Marvin Humes.

There is just one day to go until this year’s winner is crowned, with Tony Bellew, Sam Thompson, Nigel Farage and Josie Gibson duking it out to become King or Queen of the Jungle during the forthcoming live final tomorrow night (Sunday 10 December).

Humes’s elimination follows ex-EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who finished in sixth place on Thursday (8 December) – and their exits follow Grace Dent’s and Jamie Lynn Spears’, who both quit the show on medical grounds last week.

Bellew and Gibson have both been in the bottom two, which positions Thompson and Farage as the favourites to win the 2023 series.

One more celebrity will be voted out during tonight’s penultimate episode, in which the final four will take on the famous Celebrity Cyclone task. The challenge, beloved by I’m a Celebrity viewers, sees contestants attempt to collect stars while being pelted with water jets and inflatable objects.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.