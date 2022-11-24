Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The current series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has prompted a record number of complaints to the RSPCA about its use of live animals.

The reality TV show is in its final week, with just six contestants remaining in camp and competing to be named King or Queen of the Jungle. You can see who’s left the competition so far here.

Since it first launched in 2002, the show has been known for its controversial use of animals including insects, reptiles, fish, rats and spiders.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced that they had received more than 17,000 complaints about the show this year, the most of any series.

RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “Sadly, we are once again seeing many live animals on our TV screens put in situations that could compromise their welfare for a quick laugh.

“We are also concerned at the way the programme portrays animals; it risks trivialising their lives for the sake of light ‘entertainment’.”

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Before the series began, animal rights organisation Peta sent an open letter to Ant and Dec challenging them about I’m a Celebrity’s treatment of animals.

In it, they called on the presenters to resign from the show over the “animal cruelty” involved in the show.

Babatúndé Aléshé is surrounded by frogs during a challenge (ITV)

“For too long, you have been complicit in cruelty to animals on the show, and it must end,” the organisation wrote.

“The longer you associate yourselves with this show, the more you send the message to viewers that you think animal abuse is not only acceptable but also entertaining.”

The letter claimed that “public attitudes” towards the use of animals on screen have changed “considerably” in recent years, citing the more than 50,000 people who backed Peta’s petition urging ITV to stop “abusing” animals on the series.

10,000 people reportedly complained to Ofcom in 2021 about the use of animals in the show.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.