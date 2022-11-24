Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liam Gallagher has been left enraged after Babatúndé Aléshé was eliminated from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The stand-up comedian was the fifth contestant to be voted out of camp during Wednesday (23 November) night’s show. Fellow comedian Seann Walsh was also in the bottom two, but narrowly avoided elimination.

Speaking to Ant and Dec – after spilling champagne on himself – Aléshé said that he “needed my freedom” after his time in the jungle.

“Spending two and a bit weeks in there is hardcore,” he said.

However, viewers at home were sad to see Aléshé go, with former Oasis frontman Gallagher commenting: “F*** off love baba Tunde [sic] can’t live in a world where T*** Hancock still pulling the wool.”

Aléshé replied to Gallagher’s tweet, commenting: “MAN LIKE LIAM GALLAGHER!!!!!!!!!”

Questioned why Aléshé had been the least popular contestant over the likes of Hancock and Chris Moyles.

“How tf is Chris Moyles more popular than Babatunde???” one viewer questioned.

“BABATUNDE??? OVER MATT HANCOCK??? THAT’S IT,” another wrote.

One tweet read: “Babatunde is out before Chris and Matt Hancock??”

“Pls tell me why Matt Hancock is still there and Babatunde has gone?!” another commented.

“Absolute injustice that Chris is still there instead Babatunde,” one social media user said.

You can see all the contestants eliminated from the show so far here.

The remaining celebrities in the camp are Jill Scott, Mike Tindall, Owen Warner, Seann Walsh, Hancock and Moyles.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.