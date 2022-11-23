Babatunde Aleshe excitedly spills champagne over himself as he leaves I’m a Celeb

Babatunde Aleshe spilt champagne over himself as he sat down with Ant and Dec after being voted off I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The comedian left the jungle on Tuesday night, meaning just six campmates remain ahead of Sunday’s final.

“Is this alcohol?” he asked, sitting down in the studio, before spilling some of his drink in excitement.

“Baba, just chill out for a second,” Ant joked in response, as Dec said they’ll get him some more champagne.

