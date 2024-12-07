Remaining I’m a Celebrity campmates share realisation ahead of final episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

In the penultimate episode of this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, the remaining four contestants shared a collective realisation.

As presenters Ant and Dec informed them that GK Barry and Alan Halsall were out of the contest in a double elimination, the final four were left to reflect on their time on the hit ITV reality show.

Sat around the campfire, the quartet discussed some of their formative experiences, from school to dating, as they celebrated their success in the Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

Coleen Rooney revealed that her football star husband, Wayne Rooney, was the first “serious” boyfriend she took home to meet her parents.

As their conversation was interrupted, McFly star Danny Jones realised that it was their last dinner together: “So this is our last hurrah, I suppose,” he remarked.

“We’ve done [the Cyclone challenge], we’ve had some ice cream, we’ve had a great day today. Finishing it off with a great meal tonight would just be the cherry on top.”

Cheering, Oti Mabuse said: “Top four! Yay.”

open image in gallery I’m a Celebrity’s final four contestants: Richard Coles, Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Oti Mabuse ( ITV )

Speaking to the Bush Telegraph, Richard Coles said: “The end is in sight now, we’re all imagining life beyond the jungle and that makes us I think more anxious I think to value the time we’ve had together.”

Back around the campfire, the group shared their feelings about their time together: “I’ve had a great time, I’ve loved it. And even the tough stuff, looking back, I know I’ll have loved the whole thing,” Coles said.

“These last few days have made it for me to say I actually have really enjoyed it,” Rooney said.

“It’s just been more fun, hasn’t it? As we’ve gone on,” Jones added.

Mabuse felt that they’d managed to get to know one another better “as a smaller group”.

open image in gallery Oti Mabuse and Richard Coles made it through to the semi-final of ‘I’m a Celebrity ( ITV )

“And when we’re very old, and me exceptionally old, we’ll remember it,” Coles said. “We’ll bump into each other as Coleen picks up her peerage, Lady Rooney, Danny’s there to get his knighthood and Oti Mabuse is there to sit on the throne! I’ll turn up with my sandwiches and go ‘I used to know them!’”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

To the Bush Telegraph, he added: “I know that whoever I bump into, any of these people, ever again, wherever it is, I will smell wood smoke and I will hear crickets and we’ll look at each other and we’ll just know that we’ve shared this experience, and it’s been a very special one and unique to us and that I think is, I mean the best of it, actually.”

The final episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 8 December at 9pm.