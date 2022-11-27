I’m a Celebrity 2022: Does the winner get any prize money?
ITV competition series is back
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow, with a new group of contestants competing to be named King or Queen of the Castle.
Many viewers have been left wondering what the prize for winning the series is.
Unfortunately for the contestants, there is no cash prize for winning I’m a Celebrity.
Instead, they are simply named King or Queen of the Jungle (or King or Queen of the Castle, as it was in Wales for the past two years).
The celebrities are paid a set fee to appear on the show, but this amount varies from contestant to contestant with not all known.
There have been reports that, this year, Boy George is set to make history with the highest fee any star has even been paid for their appearance on the show, with estimates he could be earning £600,000.
It’s speculated that most celebrities can be expected to make upwards of £30,000 from heading to the jungle.
The number goes up and up depending on how famous and coveted that celebrity is.
I’m a Celebrity airs at 9pm on ITV.
