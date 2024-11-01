Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Another rumoured I’m a Celebrity 2024 contestant has “quit” the show with just weeks to go.

One week after another alleged star reportedly withdrew from the series, it’s been claimed that Ally McCoist, who was a firm favourite to be taking part, will no longer enter the jungle.

Former Rangers pro McCoist, who played for Scotland and is now known by many for his commentary, was one of 11 rumoured stars believed to have been secured for this year’s series.

His participation was particularly exciting for fans as he backed out from an appearance on the show in 2022.

Other celebrities that have been speculated to appear include Reverend Richard Coles, Maura Higgins and Coleen Rooney, who will reportedly be the highest-paid campmate ever.

However, it’s now being reported that McCoist will no longer be on the show – and that bosses have lined up another sporting figure to take his place.

open image in gallery Ally McCoist is no longer entering ‘I’m a Celebrity’ jungle ( Getty Images )

According to The Mirror, Irish boxer Barry McGuigan will be entering the jungle,

A source told the outlet: “Barry is a bona-fide sporting legend and he’s a great person to have heading for the jungle. When he rose to fame in the 1980s as the WBA featherweight boxing champ he became a non-sectarian ambassador.

“He fought for both Ireland and Great Britain and was loved and respected on both sides of the divide. There’s not many who can say that.”

open image in gallery Irish boxer Barry McGuigan will ‘replace’ Ally McCoist on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( Getty Images )

The ITV reality show has been on the air since 2000, with winners including Tony Blackburn, Stacey Solomon, Jill Scott and last year’s victor Sam Thompson.

In recent years, I’m a Celebrity has been plagued with controversy for signing up two controversial politicians: former health secretary Matt Hancock in 2022 and Nigel Farage in 2023, which appeared to lead to a downturn in ratings.

Currently, it seems like bosses don’t have anyone quite so contentious waiting in the wings.

An ITV spokesperson said of the rumoured line-up: “Any names suggested are just speculation.”