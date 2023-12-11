Moment Sam Thompson wins I’m a Celebrity 2023

Watch the moment Sam Thompson was crowned the winner of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The radio presenter, 31, was voted king of the jungle and held off competition from former boxer Tony Bellew and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, who came second and third respectively.

“It feels amazing!” Thompson exclaimed as his campmates cheered and applauded his victory.

The former Made In Chelsea star’s personality had made him a fan favourite on the show and he became the bookmakers’ odds-on favourite to win.