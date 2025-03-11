I’m a Celebrity star lands date with Carol Vorderman after sharing his crush on her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Melvin Odoom’s dreams have come true after he had a long-anticipated meet up with his celebrity crush Carol Vorderman.

The I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! star, 44, shared a sweet selfie with former Countdown star, 64, months after he admitted that he wanted to ask the presenter on a date but had been too afraid to say hello at the Pride of Britain Awards last year.

Sharing the photo to Instagram on Sunday (9 March), Odoom captioned the post: “Dreamed it then real lifed it,” alongside a red love-heart emoji.

Celebrity colleagues and fans have been supporting the potential couple, with JLS star Marvin Humes writing in the comments, “Nah it’s a mazza.. bro we need a part 2.”

Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks chimed in with a laughing-face emoji as a fan said: “The pairing we all wanted to happen!!”

Another person added: “Goooo Melvin!! This just made me smile soooooo much,” as another said: “Yes!!! This is what I have been waiting for! This is a wedding ITV needs to broadcast!!”

The long distance flirtation began when Odoom called Vorderman a “10 out of 10” while in the I’m a Celeb jungle. “Check your DMs girl, I’ll be waiting,” he said.

Vorderman quickly responded to Odoom’s romantic admission, and sent a message into I’m a Celebrity… Unpacked. She esemed chuffed about the news of the crush, when she said: “Jungle man, keep doing what you are doing, you’re doing a brilliant job. See you on the other side.”

open image in gallery Melvin Odoom pictured with Carol Vorderman ( Instagram via @melvinodoom )

She then posted about the exchange online, writing: “Well hello @melvinodoom, or shall I say Melvin Vorderman or Jungle Man which sounds very much like Vorder Man?”

“I’m having so much fun watching the camp mates having a joke with Melvin in the @imacelebrity jungle,” she wrote.

When Odoom left the jungle, ITV filmed him checking his messages to find that Vorderman had messaged his social media manager, saying: “Please give him my best. He’s done so well [heart emoji].”

open image in gallery Melvin Odoom and Carol Vorderman ( Getty )

It comes after Vorderman made an empowered Instagram post on Valentine’s Day, wishing her followers a “Happy Valentine’s” and reminding them there are “so many different kinds of love” and “don’t settle”.

“When I was growing up we were told women were worthless without a husband. Women weren't even allowed their own bank accounts until 1975 when I was already a teenager age 14.”

She said: “Be strong in yourself and don’t put the key to your happiness in someone else’s pocket. If you find a lover who will respect you and you want to be with them ...marvellous. BUT you are whole without them...always remember that. Work on it. Don't settle.”