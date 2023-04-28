Why isn’t I’m a Celebrity South Africa filmed live like regular series?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The first season of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’s South Africa spinoff is here.

While the flagship series usually takes place in Australia, this new, pre-recorded “All-Stars” version was filmed in South Africa.

Find out more about the new series below...

Why isn’t the series filmed live?

Aside from the location, this special series of I’m a Celeb has seen another major departure from the regular show – it’s pre-recorded.

The Mirror reported last April that the South Africa special was filmed as a back-up unless Covid restrictions meant the crew couldn’t return to Australia as normal.

“This is a brilliant reserve plan in case Covid restrictions come round again in the Autumn and the cast and crew can’t get Down Under, as has happened for the past two years,” an insider reportedly told the paper.

“There is no appetite to go back to Wales. It was great while it lasted but it’s just too dark and damp. Everyone’s had enough, including the viewers.”

Ant and Dec on ‘I’m a Celebrity South Africa’ (ITV)

Filming for the South Africa series took place in July 2022.

Who are the contestants on I’m a Celebrity South Africa?

This brand-new show sees the return of some of the most memorable campmates from past seasons of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

There will be many more celebrities than initially announced taking part in the series but viewers will have to watch to find out who they are and when they will enter camp.

The first batch of celebs revealed included TV presenter Carol Vorderman and Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo. Read more here.

Is there a public vote?

Because the show has been pre-recorded, there is no public vote. Contestants will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first-ever “I’m a Celebrity Legend”.

Where is it filmed in South Africa?

It’s filmed in the “harsher and more unforgiving” environment of South Africa’s Kruger National Park, with the contestants facing challenges “even bigger and tougher” than before. Read more here.

When does it start?

Episode two kicks off on ITV at 9pm on Tuesday 25 April. It will air Monday to Friday for three weeks.